Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Decreases By 36.4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. 735,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,888. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

