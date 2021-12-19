Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Declines By 34.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Mawson Gold stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,416. Mawson Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

