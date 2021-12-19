Short Interest in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expands By 25.0%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

