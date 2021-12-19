Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 23.7%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.42 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

