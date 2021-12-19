Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Grows By 28.8%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 644,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.25. 735,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.