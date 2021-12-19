Short Interest in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Drops By 24.7%

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

NYSE COR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.