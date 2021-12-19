Short Interest in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Increases By 21.2%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

CNM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 816,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,413. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

