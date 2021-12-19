Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Expands By 29.8%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNSWF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,308.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,743.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 0.93. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,200.45 and a 52 week high of $1,841.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,742.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,651.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.