Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Grows By 38.4%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.2 days.

CHKGF opened at $6.00 on Friday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

