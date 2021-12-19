Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Expands By 23.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,959.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.