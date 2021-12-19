Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Expands By 23.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,959.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53.
About China Resources Gas Group
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.