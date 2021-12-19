Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Increases By 25.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.0 days.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

