Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Increases By 25.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.0 days.
Shares of CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.
Cancom Company Profile
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.