Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Rises By 44.5%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $630,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $989,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.