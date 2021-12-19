Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Increases By 50.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDIMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

