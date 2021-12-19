Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Increases By 50.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDIMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

