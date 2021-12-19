Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Declines By 27.5%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.95. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

