Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 29.5%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aptorum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

NASDAQ APM opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.