Shankar Musunuri Sells 115,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $924,600.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $1,632,443.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $5.24 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.