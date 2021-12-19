Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $77.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -143.24 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

