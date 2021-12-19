SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SGS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 26,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. SGS has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

