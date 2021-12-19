SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 105,785 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of S stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
