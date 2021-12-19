SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 105,785 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of S stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

