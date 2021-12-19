Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $1,615,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Semtech by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 189,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.