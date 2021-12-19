SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 1,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $18.92 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEMrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.