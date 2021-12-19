SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

