Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNYCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
