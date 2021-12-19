Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNYCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

