Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Update

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.05. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

