Scott Dreyer Sells 5,693 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $644.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

