Scott Dreyer Sells 5,693 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COLL opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $644.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
