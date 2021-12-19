Scotiabank Downgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.