Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 5.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.