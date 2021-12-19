Schroders (LON:SDR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,675 ($48.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.90) to GBX 3,930 ($51.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($49.46).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,439 ($45.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 3,193 ($42.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,559.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,616.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

