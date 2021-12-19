Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

BBN opened at $26.13 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

