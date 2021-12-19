Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.