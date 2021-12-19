Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

