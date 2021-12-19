Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.