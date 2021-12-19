Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 17,089,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,347,217. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

