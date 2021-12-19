Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
SSLZY stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
About Santos
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.