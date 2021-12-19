Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SSLZY stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.