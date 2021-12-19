Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.