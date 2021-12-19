Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $5,030,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

