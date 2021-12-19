Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.70 ($29.29).

Several brokerages recently commented on RDSB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

RDSB stock traded down GBX 31.40 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,595.80 ($21.09). The stock had a trading volume of 15,944,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,162. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

