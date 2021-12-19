Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

