Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

