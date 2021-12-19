Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $982,006.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00007552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $982,006.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.87 or 1.00085571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

