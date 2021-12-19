Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $347.75

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.75 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350.80 ($4.64). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.40 ($4.62), with a volume of 2,901,567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.62) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.60) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.79.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

