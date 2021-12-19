Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,228,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

