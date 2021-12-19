Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) rose 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 66,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,175,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Get Root alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.17.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.