Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

