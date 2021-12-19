Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.22

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 321448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

