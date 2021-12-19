Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in November

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $483,306. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.