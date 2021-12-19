Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

