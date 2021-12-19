Robert M. Buck Sells 2,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLD stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.26 and its 200-day moving average is $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $178.03 and a 1 year high of $284.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

