Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at C$80.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.