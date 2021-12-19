Reviewing Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) & Its Peers

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS: SLRK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Solera National Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million $5.93 million 4.85 Solera National Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.06

Solera National Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solera National Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 1578 7428 6699 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Solera National Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solera National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp rivals beat Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

